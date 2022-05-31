ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I Was Strangled and Couldn’t Breathe.’ Russian Opposition Leader Says Moscow Police Tortured Him

By Anna Nemtsova
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vQWF_0fvlEg2u00

Click here to read the full article.

Dmitry Androsov, a 31-year-old Russian leader of the opposition party, tells Rolling Stone his recent interrogation by the Russian police turned violent. He says he was hauled into the stuffy Izmailovo police station in Moscow and was grilled by the police for hours. A Russian police officer wore a black mask, black turtleneck sweater, and an unholstered gun, stuck through a belt on his hip, loomed over Androsov, demanding he sign a two-page police protocol that included accusations of violating five administrative and criminal laws. By signing the document, Androsov would have admitted his guilt: “the discreditation of Russian Armed Forces.” Androsov refused to sign.

And then the officer lost his patience, according to Androsov, and wrapped his hands around Androsov’s neck. “He was yelling he would lock me up, hide me away, keep me. I could not breathe. I was choked, strangled,” Androsov tells Rolling Stone. “The officer’s young assistant was avoiding looking at me, pretending that nothing was happening. They were not serving the law. He and the entire police now serve Putin. The police officer accused me of being a traitor. We had been choked politically, our opposition leaders were poisoned, imprisoned, killed. And there I was, being actually strangled to death. He had all power over me.” Androsov says he could not breathe: “It continued forever.”

During Androsov’s detention, his lawyer, Alan Kibizov, was waiting outside the police station. He managed to reach Androsov on the phone and strongly advised him against signing any documents. “The policeman on duty said that a police detective was interrogating my client. At some point a detective came out. He spoke with me through the bars, I could not see his face, it was covered with a black mask,” Kibizov says. “I told the detective that the document he was forcing my client to sign was his self-made document, that it would cause my client bigger problems in the future, and I did not recommend signing it. When red-faced Androsov walked out, I made sure he calls to the Main Department of the Interior Ministry Affairs of Moscow, which my client did — so they have the recording of his audio message about the detective torturing him, and we expect there should be punishment for such a violation.”

Multiple requests for comment to Russian law-enforcement agencies were not returned. But Androsov was still in shock days after the attack when he spoke to Rolling Stone. He says he thought of Putin’s famous comment, when the Russian leader compared the opposition to monkeys from The Jungle Book in 2012: “Come to me, my Bandar-logs,” Putin quoted the snake Kaa, who lured monkeys into his lair and strangled them. “They killed one co-leader of our party, Boris Nemtsov; they poisoned our party co-leader Vladimir Kara-Murza twice, and now he is facing 15 years  in jail,” Androsov says. “They choked the People’s Freedom Party. They almost strangled me to death.” ( Russia has denied any involvement in the assassination of Nemtsov and the poisoning of Kara-Murza.) Terrified his life would end on the floor of Izmailovo police station or in some basement, Androsov agreed to sign the paper.

That moment at the police station came as millions of Russians celebrated Victory Day, Russia’s national holiday marking the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Tens of thousands watched soldiers and tanks parading on the Red Square, and listened to Putin defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On that day at the police station, Androsov, one of the key leaders of the liberal People’s Freedom Party, also known by its acronym PARNAS, says he learned that his name was on a secret police database called Sphere. “Whenever the FSB or police find your name on Sphere, they can send you to jail for years,” he tells Rolling Stone. “They were watching me on security cameras that day before the detention — once on the Sphere list, you are in their hands, no matter which city you go to around Russia.”

That was Androsov’s second detention since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He says he was first arrested on the third day of the war for organizing a rally in support of Ukraine. While hundreds of thousands of others fled the country to escape a tsunami of repression, Androsov remained in Moscow. “Everything I was thinking of was how to express my disagreement with the catastrophe,” he says. “I walked with Ukrainian and Russian flags to the center of Moscow. I think that being inside Russia I did not have any moral right to stay silent. Then I got tortured and realized they would now constantly arrest me, since I was on the Sphere list.”

Androsov says he’s been on the Kremlin’s radar for years. In 2016, he ran for a seat in the parliament. The authorities became interested in him soon after. “The FSB tried to recruit me in 2017,” he claims. “They said they needed somebody like me, who spoke foreign languages. Their agents expected I would report to them about the context of my conversations, my political negotiations, so I had to urgently leave the country. I moved to Budapest, where I studied international relations.” Androsov returned to Russia a year before the war in Ukraine and once again became active in organizing opposition rallies.

Russia’s crackdown on the opposition has gotten more severe as the war has not gone as Putin expected. More than 15,000 people had been detained for protesting Putin’s Ukraine invasion, and the accusations grow more absurd by the day. One opposition activist was arrested for wearing a T-shirt that said “Decommunization” next to a crossed hammer and sickle, another for standing next to the Kyiv Hero City monument in Moscow with a copy of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

St. Petersburg artist and musician Alexandra Skochilenko became a symbol of the anti-war protest movement after replacing four price tags in stores with anti-war slogans – she is facing up to 10 years in prison. Banned from rallies and even one-person protests, the Russian opposition is struggling as it faces a police state. “We don’t have years left to spend in jail, so all statements we release in support of our imprisoned colleagues are self-censored, there is no air to breath,” the head of the Moscow branch of the People’s Freedom Party, Mikhail Shneider, tells Rolling Stone.

The founder of the People’s Freedom Party, Vladimir Ryzhkov, a former member of the Duma, remained in Russia this week. “Authorities have practically banned all our political activity. We self-censor every word in social media posts: as soon as you write the word ‘war’ police head your way,” Ryzhkov tells Rolling Stone. Ryzhkov and four more opposition deputies appealed to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, requesting the true data on the war’s costs and casualties — the U.K. defense ministry announced that more than 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in three years of the war in Ukraine, more than in nine years of Soviet war in Afghanistan. “We demand from Shoigu not to send draftees to Ukraine, but otherwise all our political activity has been completely strangled,” Ryzhkov added.

The PARNAS liberal party complained to authorities about the police attack on its leader, Androsov. The medical certificate that Androsov received upon his release from jail had a very short conclusion: “Damaged ligaments in cervical spine.” Androsov left Russia for Germany soon after his detention. He was still in deep shock. The Moscow branch of the PARNAS party released a statement on May 12 condemning the attack and calling for an investigation, but so far the police have not responded and the detective in question remains on duty.

After his detention at the Izmailovo police station, Androsov went back to Red Square and filmed a defiant video of himself saying: “Glory to Ukraine. Long live Belarus. And Russia will be free” — the three major slogans of freedom fighters in the three neighboring countries. “It was like a sip of fresh air to me,” he says. But a young woman “turned to me and said it was unpleasant for her to hear these words.” The streets of Moscow have become a place where even mild dissent is met with fear and anger.

The Freedom Party leader Shneider feels bitter about how powerless the anti-war, anti-Putin opposition has become. “We lived under pressure and censorship for decades under the Soviet regime,” he says. “We will be free again, but it’s painful to be back to where we came from, to see the political repressions against our young activists and realize that everything we have tried to build for 30 years is being strangled now.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 2

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Endorsed Her. Now She Wants to Use State Power to ‘Crush’ the Left and Impose ‘God’s Moral Order’

Click here to read the full article. Jacky Eubanks is running for the Michigan legislature with a “wholehearted” endorsement from Donald Trump who calls her “an America First Patriot.” Her agenda? Banning contraception, gay marriage and imposing the “Christian moral order” on the nation. Eubanks, a Gen Z conservative who falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election in Michigan, disclosed her extreme views in an interview on “Church Militant,” a digital media service that has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an “anti-LGBTQ hate group.” Church Militant is run by Michael Voris, an ex-TV news reporter and formerly gay man who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Nemtsov
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Police#Russian People#Izmailovo#Russian Armed Forces
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy