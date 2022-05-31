Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO