ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino dies

By WTVM Staff
WTVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaw head football coach and athletic director...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 4

Related
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

James Lee tabbed to lead Wildcats

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin later this year on the hardwood over in Titletown, as the Valdosta High School boys basketball team will be under new management. A program making the jump to 7A for the first time ever, and the Cats will be...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTVM

Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots to host opening game Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hooty Hoo! The Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots’ home opening game is this weekend. The opener is set for Saturday, June 3, with the first pitch being thrown at 7:05 p.m. The Hoots will take on the Choccolocco Monsters at home in Golden Park - located at 100...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Florida State
County
Muscogee County, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Columbus, GA
Muscogee County, GA
Education
WTVM

Auburn Baseball kicks off 2022 NCAA Tournament

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Fans are settling in for a weekend of rooting for the home team as Auburn Baseball kicks off the NCAA Tournament. Friday evening, Sports Leader 9 captured the fan experience at Plainsman Park. Fans have been tailgating and waiting all day for the gates to open on this sold-out weekend.
AUBURN, AL
CNHI

Boys Ranch fuels investigator's success

HAHIRA — The choice to stay at the Georgia Sheriffs' Boys Ranch in his early teens led Channing McDowell to a life of success. McDowell was born in Albany, and for most of his childhood, he was raised in Leesburg. From the time they were born, he and his two younger brothers were raised by his grandmother and great-grandmother until both passed when McDowell was about 12 or 13.
HAHIRA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschoolsports#Shaw High School#Wtvm#Mcsd Athletic#The Shaw Raiders
Atlanta Magazine

Dynamic sports, dining complex bound for Georgia’s fastest-growing county

Raised outside of Augusta, Todd Greene racked up a memorable 12-year career as a Major League Baseball catcher, playing for the Angels, Blue Jays, Rockies, Rangers, Giants, and Yankees. (Remember President George W. Bush’s emotional, ceremonial World Series first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the wake of 9/11? Greene caught that ball.) After hanging up the cleats in 2007 and coaching in the majors for a while, Greene realized he missed his kids too much and headed back for a quieter life in Johns Creek, his home of 22 years. He founded a baseball academy but itched for more. It wasn’t long before the dream of creating a sporting complex like no other in the northern suburbs—if not the Southeastern U.S.—began formulating in his head.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange College heads out for first College World Series

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) – The historic season for LaGrange College baseball has entered a new chapter as the Panthers are heading to the Division III College World Series. Wednesday morning that reality of going to Cedar Rapids really hit as the baseball team loaded up the buses outside of Williamson Stadium on campus.The Panthers also […]
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Heavy police presence on 12th Ave. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on 12th Avenue in Phenix City. Multiple law enforcement units are on the scene of Frederick Douglas Apartments. It’s unknown at this time what has caused the presence. News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. Stay...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Second suspect in murder of Markayla Marshall arrested by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested the second suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall. On March 31, officers responded to Primus King Park regarding a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered Marshall suffering from gunshot wounds and two other teens with non-life-threatening injuries. The teens were...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Citizen Online

Our Lady of Victory closes after 23 years

Thursday, May 27, 2022 marked the last time school would be in session for Our Lady of Victory students in Tyrone. The Pre-K through 8th grade school officially closes its doors after this past school year. OLV will merge with its sister high school, Our Lady of Mercy, and will become St. Mary’s Academy in the fall of 2022 located at the current OLM campus in north Fayette.
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Wimberly Road - known as Lee Road 56 - in Lee County. Sheriff Jay Jones says a car chase ended in a wreck with law enforcement searching for the suspect after they fled the scene. Jones says...
LEE COUNTY, AL
eastcobbnews.com

Mt. Bethel Church to keep property, pay $13.1M in settlement

Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church has finalized a legal settlement with the denomination’s North Georgia Conference that will allow the congregation to keep its property and assets at its two East Cobb campuses. In return, Mt. Bethel will pay the Conference $13.1 million as it begins to leave the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy