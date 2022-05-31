ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Video captures moment in radio call of child saying 'I got shot'

starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago

A Facebook live video outside of Robb...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Live Video#Shooting#Cnn#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
news4sanantonio.com

13-year-old boy shot dead by suspect breaking into North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting during a possible break-in at a North Side home. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Agnes Street near McCullough Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the 13-year-old boy with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WEKU

Uvalde shooting survivors seek comfort anywhere, including in the arms of bikers

UVALDE, Texas — People in Uvalde are praying everywhere and all the time. At the makeshift memorial in the town square, there are at least two people at any given time offering to pray with mourners gathered there. At the Local Fix, a small coffee shop and restaurant near the center of town, clusters of people close their eyes and clasp their hands together as they wait to put in their orders.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy