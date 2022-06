Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the opinion of the writer. Tezos has been bearish on higher timeframes, and the crypto asset has lost 60% of its value on the charts since the turn of the year. Further losses can not yet be ruled out. In the past few days, Bitcoin has been forced to drop from the $32k highs but at press time it continued to hold on to the $29.6k mark.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO