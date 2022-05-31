Options And Code Willing Announce Launch of Quantify and Data Store

Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled trading infrastructure to the global capital markets, and Code Willing, experts in financial data management, today announced the launch of end-to-end data platform products “Options Data Store” and “Quantify”. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Options Technology, the leading provider of cloud-enabled trading infrastructure to the global capital markets, and Code Willing, experts in financial data management, today announced the launch of end-to-end data platform products “Options Data Store” and “Quantify”.

Options Data Store offers traders and researchers the ability to “try and buy” ready-to-use datasets without sourcing and storing large datasets. Data Store removes the complexity of capturing, normalising, and storing market data, enabling users to focus on alpha generation. Utilising a user-friendly GUI, data is made available in multiple formats, including ID mapped using a proprietary multi-asset security master.

The datasets are accompanied by information and relevant research; once a dataset has been selected, users can launch this directly in an embedded Jupyter Notebook or within Quantify, a high-performance compute environment, with the ability to query in multiple languages.

Quantify, the second of today’s announcements, securely layers a fully auditable and high-performance self-service compute environment on top of Options Data Store, providing an abundance of data through a converged enterprise service. Key features of this new product include granular file system-level data entitlements and built-in audit and budgeting toolsets. The solution also boasts multi-cloud capabilities, with the ability to direct compute jobs to the lowest-cost or most efficient environment based on available capacity.

As key additions to Options’ product portfolio, these solutions are underpinned by Options’ SOC compliant security services, with 24/7 follow-the-sun support and monitoring.

Micah Kroeze, Options, SVP Product Management, commented, “Code Willing’s unique technology solutions and Options’ industry-leading infrastructure services have allowed us to address key industry pain points around data acquisition, trading strategy time to market, and enterprise data control. We are delighted to announce Options Data Store and Quantify and look forward to continuing to bring material value to our clients through our partnership with Code Willing.”

Baron Davis, CEO at Code Willing, added, “The partnership between Options and Code Willing is a real game-changer that will solve how data is absorbed, cleaned, and delivered across all cloud environments. Their incredible infrastructure and customer service, coupled with our high-end software solutions, make the perfect match. We are thrilled to be bringing these two revolutionary products to market as the next phase in our alliance.”

Today’s products are the output of the firm’s partnership announced last year.

This news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including VMware Cloud Verified Status in LHC, hosting capabilities in Bergamo, and a fifth Microsoft Gold partner status in the communications competency.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options ( www.options-it.com ):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service their customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com

About Abry Partners( www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

