Cleveland, MS

Delta State presidential visit to Bulgarian university results in new collaboration to offer non-degree professional certificates; new agreement signed

By bdavis
deltastate.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Miss.—A recent collaboration with Delta State University and The University of National and World Economy (UNWE) in Sofia, Bulgaria, has resulted in a new program of courses available to students at both universities as early as this fall. Delta State President William N. LaForge initiated discussions and...

www.deltastate.edu

WJTV 12

Valley State first HBCU to offer prison college program in Mississippi

Incarcerated people at two prisons in the Delta will be able to start earning four-year degrees from Mississippi Valley State University this fall for the first time in more than two decades.   Valley State’s Prison Educational Partnership Program (PEPP) is part of a growing number of colleges providing classes in prison with Second Chance Pell, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette County resident among graduates from hybrid nursing program

The Holmes Community College Practical Nursing (Hybrid program) pinning ceremony was held on May 5 at the Attala Center in Kosciusko. Dr. Christi Blair, DNP, RN is the instructor for the Hybrid Practical Nursing Program. There were eight graduates from the two-year program instructed by Dr. Christi Blair. Graduates include...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Parchman inmates graduate with diplomas, training

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced that 100 inmates at at the Mississippi State Penitentiary (MSP) at Parchman graduated on Wednesday, May 25. Many of the inmates received their high school diploma or HiSet. Some of the graduates also received training in carpentry, culinary arts, auto mechanics, diesel […]
PARCHMAN, MS
actionnews5.com

School award causes concern for one Mississippi parent

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Awards that kids receive in school can inspire pride in both the child and their parents. But one Mid-South mother says her pre-k son brought home the “Monkey Award”, a moment that left her asking questions. The family contacted Action News 5 and we...
BATESVILLE, MS
deltanews.tv

What's up with unemployment in the delta?

New information from the U.S. Labor Department shows unemployment claims falling to their lowest level since 1969. Experts say, job gains across the country have slowed, while few workers are losing their jobs... that means the labor market isn't loosening up as much as experts at the federal reserve had hoped.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Canton to host job fair on June 8

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton will host a job fair on June 8, 2022. The event will be held at the Canton Multipurpose Complex from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The job fair will be open to the public. The follow businesses will be at the event: Amazon City of Canton Fire […]
CANTON, MS
wtva.com

Wrongful death lawsuit dismissed against Oxford, police chief

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the City of Oxford and its police chief. This is in relation to the May 19, 2019, murder of Dominique Clayton at the hands of former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne. Kinne is currently serving a life...
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Home Sweet Home: Distinctive building has fascinating history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For nearly a century, an odd structure has overlooked what used to be the main highway between Jackson and Canton. Most people driving by today have no idea what it is or that a dozen people used to live there. The building was designed by renowned...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New age progression picture shows Myra Lewis at 10

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Myra Lewis. The new picture shows Myra age-progressed to 10 years. Lewis was last seen on March 1, 2014, in Camden, Mississippi. She was wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Yazoo City, MS – Tracy Anderson Dies in Head-On Crashes in MS-16

According to local reports, a pickup truck was traveling on the highway when it was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle. As a result of the crash, 57-year-old Tracy Anderson sustained fatal injuries. The driver of another car was transported to Merit Health in Canton for treatment. No further updates have been revealed.
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-Riverwalk employee indicted for cheating at gambling

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Riverwalk Casino employee has been indicted for cheating at gambling. Vicksburg Daily News reported Valinda Jackson has been accused of using her position as an electronic craps dealer to change the number rolled by manually entering the wrong numbers into the system, resulting in money lost by the casino. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Silver Alert issued for Leflore Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Fred Hoskins of Greenwood. He is Black male, 6′ 2″, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Hoskins was last seen Monday, May 30, 2022, at about 9:40 p.m. in...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Fighting in the Highway in Attala

1:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 5131. 2:12 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a fight in progress on the side of the roadway at the intersection of HWY 35 South and HWY 19 South.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Starkville, MS – Makayla Coggins, Unborn Child Die in Crash on US-82

It was reported that 23-year-old Makayla Coggins of Maben was driving a Ford Expedition SUV. Coggins reportedly lost control of the crash and left the roadway before rolling over in the median. Coggins suffered fatal injuries, and her unborn child was also killed in the crash. Four other children riding...
STARKVILLE, MS

