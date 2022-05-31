Mac Miller's Estate Reveals Plans For 4th Annual Celebration Of Mac Miller

Photo: Getty Images

Macheads are gearing up to celebrate the life of the late Mac Miller once again. During Memorial Day Weekend, the estate for the fallen rapper revealed the plans for its 4th annual event to honor the Pittsburgh rapper.



On Friday, May 27, the estate for Mac Miller announced its plans for the 4th annual 'Celebration of Mac Miller.' Hosted by the Mac Miller Memoir, the event will be held at its usual location at Blue Slide Park in Pittsburgh on September 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.. In addition to the annual event, there will also be an after party which is going down at Spirit Hall from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The free after-party will be available to all 21+ fans until the venue reaches maximum capacity. This will be the fourth 'Celebration of Mac Miller' event the estate has held to honor the late rapper, who passed away on September 7, 2018. The event originally began as a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to Miller at Blue Slide Park in his hometown, which inspired the title of his 2011 debut album . Since then, family, friends and fans have gathered at the park to commemorate Miller's legacy every year except for 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic.



Previously, the event was held on the day the rapper died. However, in 2021, the estate decided to switch the date out of respect to Mac's family.



“It was an important decision made with Mac’s family that we chose a new date dedicated to celebrating his life and legacy," the event organizers said in a statement last year. "We have decided that further events should not take place on the 7th of September. After being apart from the Machead community during 2020, we can’t wait to see all of the new and familiar faces again this year.”



Look out for more updates about the 'Celebration of Mac Miller' coming soon.