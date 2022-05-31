ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Charlie Cresswell to hold talks about future with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwsJM_0fvlC6cX00

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell will hold talks about his immediate future with boss Jesse Marsch.

The defender will focus on helping England Under-21s qualify for Euro 2023 before sitting down with Elland Road chiefs.

Cresswell, 19, made six appearances for Leeds this season as they survived relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

He has seen England Under-21 team-mates James Garner, Cameron Archer and Djed Spence shine on loan this season, while Conor Gallagher’s form at Crystal Palace has earned him senior recognition and Cresswell will speak about his options.

“That’s for me to discuss with Jesse and Victor (Orta, director of football) over the next few weeks and see where that takes me,” he said.

“But ultimately, I would like to play more football, whether that be a loan or that be at Leeds. We’ll see.

“Marc (Guehi) and Conor and Cameron (Archer) have been amazing on their loans. It’s all about taking the opportunity and really taking it with both hands.

“That’s what we are, we are footballers, that’s our job. We don’t want to be sitting around waiting to play, we want to be playing, whether that be lower leagues or the team we’re at.

“I’ll do whatever Jesse or Victor say, I’m not really fussed. Just ultimately, I’d like to play football because I’m a footballer.”

Cresswell is with Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 squad ahead of their final four Euro 2023 qualifiers.

They travel to Group G leaders the Czech Republic on Friday three points behind with two games in hand.

The Young Lions then host Albania in Chesterfield on June 7, go to Kosovo on June 10 and finish at Huddersfield against Slovenia on June 13.

“It’s a jam-packed two weeks. We’re all looking forward to the next four fixtures,” added Cresswell.

“We had a meeting this morning about how we’re going to deal with the amount of games and what we’re going to do maximise our fitness over the next four fixtures because they are quick turnarounds.

“I think everyone in the squad will be pulling their weight and really trying to get everyone together to perform as best they can.”

Comments / 0

