Warrant details police interaction with Julissa Thaler following son's death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 15-year-old was shot in the leg near the University of Minnesota late Friday evening. Police say it unfolded at what’s known as the student co-op on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast. They had put out a warning for the area last weekend after a string of violence. Officers arrived around 11:30 p.m. to respond to a report of a large crowd causing a disturbance. They heard gunshots, and people starting running in all directions. In the backyard, officers found the teenage boy shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators haven’t made any arrests, but they did find a vehicle that the shooter may have been in. None of the occupants of the student co-op are university staff or students. According to the University of Minnesota, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties to gunfire and assaults over the last week. Roughly 46 911 calls have been made to the area since January. Police say the residence is now boarded up. The sheriff’s office posted an eviction notice on Saturday, and residents have 24 hours to vacate. The university released a safety alert after the shooting, asking students to avoid the area.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO