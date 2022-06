Cleveland Cavaliers could’ve used Drew Timme but now the focus should shift to Kai Sotto at the 2022 NBA Draft. The Cleveland Cavaliers were a squad that could really have made great use of Drew Timme following the 2022 NBA Draft. The team really found second-levels to guys like Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens, and with Timme’s skillset, and the proof that “athleticism” doesn’t mean junk in the NBA when you have skills, Timme was a guy who could’ve found his legs in Cleveland. He’s gone back to Gonzaga, however, to play his final year. That means the Cavs need a new big prospect. Enter Kai Sotto.

