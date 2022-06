UNCW’s Watson College of Education is pleased to announce that Kevin McClure has been named WCE’s Wendy and Dell Murphy Distinguished Scholar. Dr. McClure, an associate professor of Higher Education in the Department of Educational Leadership, will focus his work on examining pandemic-era workplace conditions and experiences of faculty, staff and administrators at public higher education institutions in North Carolina and developing recommendations to enhance the academic workplace in higher education.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO