Barclay College to offer nursing degree completion program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation approved bids for several area road projects in Mid-May. Three of the projects are in McPherson County where work crews will repave portions of I-135 from McPherson to the Harvey County line and install lighting at the Moundridge exit. The total cost of those two projects is just over $19.2 million. Koss Construction will do the road work while Atlas Electric will install the lighting. A third project involves restriping of K-61 Highway from the Reno County line to McPherson. Cillessen & Sons of Kechi will do the work at a cost of just over $1 million.

HARVEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO