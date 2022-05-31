Barclay College to offer nursing degree completion program
HAVILAND — Barclay College in Haviland announced that it will offer a nursing degree completion program where a Registered Nurse (R.N.) can progress to a Bachelors...hutchpost.com
HAVILAND — Barclay College in Haviland announced that it will offer a nursing degree completion program where a Registered Nurse (R.N.) can progress to a Bachelors...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0