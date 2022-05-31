ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haviland, KS

Barclay College to offer nursing degree completion program

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAVILAND — Barclay College in Haviland announced that it will offer a nursing degree completion program where a Registered Nurse (R.N.) can progress to a Bachelors...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Next Chamber insurance meeting is Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce will hold another informational meeting for the proposed Chamber Blue-Group Health Plan that is being offered to members. The meeting is Tuesday, June 7, at 9 a.m. at the Hutch Chamber Office, 117 N. Walnut. The Hutch Chamber is partnering...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Welch: HRMC has 'robust security' in case of issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following the mass shooting on the campus of a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma this week, Chuck Welch with Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System noted the security that the hospital has. "Hospitals and clinics are places of healing," Welch said. "Everybody in there is trying to do their...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

NJCAA track meet brings dollars to Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The recent NJCAA National Track and Field championships gained some good revenue for the city and the surrounding area. LeeAnn Cox with Visit Hutch says hotels filled up with a total of 1,089 room nights reported for the three day meet thus far and two hotels still to report. That totals about $127,000 for the city, not including meals and other activities. A total revenue impact number is not available.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Model train show at fairgrounds this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Center of the Nation Model Railroad Expo is this weekend at the Pride of Kansas building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "One of the layouts we have at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haviland, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

Hesston USD 460 bond vote Aug. 30

HESSTON, Kan. — The Hesston USD 460 Board of Education has decided that the vote on a proposed bond project will be Tuesday, Aug. 30. The district was to vote April 26 on a $33.5 million project, but pending legislation changed the district’s mind and the decision was made to move the vote beyond July 1.
HESSTON, KS
Hutch Post

Minority Business Mixer next Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Human Relations Office, in partnership with the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce, will hold a Minority Business Mixer networking event sponsored by Peoples Bank and Trust and Justin Gillette – Shelter Insurance Agency. The event will be held on Tuesday June 7,...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City's portion of Obee school transaction on Tuesday agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The real estate purchase agreement for the city property adjacent to Obee School is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. According to the meeting agenda, Obee School has been part of Buhler USD 313 since 1962. The school operated as a K-6 elementary school until it’s closure in 2017.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Heartland Credit Union expands into Hays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Heartland Credit Union is expanding once again. The Hutchinson based financial institution has acquired the Farmers Credit Union in Hays. The merger comes after a successful vote of both the Farmers Credit Union and Heartland Credit Union members. “Farmers Credit Union started looking into the opportunity...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Degree Completion Program#Bsn#Bachelors#Barclay College Online
Hutch Post

Sanders: Search firm to be retained for city manager vacancy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City of Hutchinson Human Resources Director Tom Sanders said the City Council has decided to use a search firm to help find a permanent city manager. "We did have an executive session and we reviewed the proposals," Sanders said. "We haven't signed the contract yet, but they have selected a search firm. We should be getting the contract, hopefully, executed next week."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City council to look at Woodie Seat design agreement Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will have a design agreement regarding the Woodie Seat Freeway on its agenda on Tuesday. A team comprised of WSP USA and JEO Consulting Group is the selected consulting team. WSP USA performed the TEAP study for the Kansas Department of Transportation and has intricate knowledge of the corridor while JEO brings significant experience in bridge design in the state.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KDOT releases bids on several area projects

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation approved bids for several area road projects in Mid-May. Three of the projects are in McPherson County where work crews will repave portions of I-135 from McPherson to the Harvey County line and install lighting at the Moundridge exit. The total cost of those two projects is just over $19.2 million. Koss Construction will do the road work while Atlas Electric will install the lighting. A third project involves restriping of K-61 Highway from the Reno County line to McPherson. Cillessen & Sons of Kechi will do the work at a cost of just over $1 million.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Hutch Post

Amtrak April numbers decline on SW Chief

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After gaining some traction in March, ridership aboard Amtrak's Southwest Chief fell in April from the previous month. The Chief totaled 14,300 riders compared with 15,600 in March. That’s still a large improvement over the 9,400 riders that used the Chief in February. The numbers still reflect the passenger carrier's limited schedule of five days per week. Since then, the Chief has been restored to daily service, although spokesperson Marc Magliari noted that Amtrak is still struggling to get enough train service personnel rehired to restore all of the carrier’s long-distance routes.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Frisco beats Wichita Friday

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge fell short to the Frisco Roughriders on Friday night in a 2-1 pitchers duel behind a two-run homer from Frisco’s Trey Hair. DeShawn Keirsey, Jr. got things started for Wichita as he hit an RBI-double in the bottom of the second that scored Matt Wallner to take an early 1-0 lead. Keirsey finished the night one for three with an RBI.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Surge split Wednesday doubleheader

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge split a doubleheader against the Frisco RoughRiders losing game one 3-0 and bounced back to win game two 7-1 behind two home runs from Jair Camargo. Jack Leiter led the RoughRiders to a 3-0 win over the Surge in game one. Leiter pitched five and...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Four candidates filed in new Reno County Commission Dist. 5

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Reno County Clerk's Office, four candidates have filed for the District 5 seat on the Reno County Commission as Republicans. As of just after the deadline at noon on June 1, Don Bogner, Tom L. Collins, Mike Warren and Penelope Poitras have all filed for the seat as Republicans. There is no Democrat filed for the seat.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Scientists need your help spotting cute, fuzzy bumblebees in Kansas

Scientists want Kansans in every corner of the state to help count bumblebees — those fuzzy, good-natured harbingers of summer. You don’t need a biology degree. Just enthusiasm and some training, which scientists offer online and, this month, in person in Kansas City, Wichita and at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Two Shockers named NFCA Second Team All-America

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita State softball accomplished another first in program history Wednesday evening with the announcement of Addison Barnard and Sydney McKinney earning National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Second Team All-America honors. Wichita State has never had multiple All-America selections until 2022. McKinney also becomes the first two-time All-American...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Law enforcement has procedures in place to deal with threats

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The school shooting in Texas and Tuesday's arrest of a Hutchinson man who allegedly threatened harm to co-workers brings into focus how law enforcement and emergency personnel take action in such situations. Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Patterson of Hutchinson is facing possible charges of terroristic threat from Tuesday's...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy