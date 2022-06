This is a happy and sad story all at the same time. Ronnell Johnson Was Convicted Because His Dad Wanted A Plea Deal. Earlier this week, Ronnell Johnson walked out of the Washtenaw County Jail after spending the last 14 years incarcerated. In 2008 he was convicted of robbing a Ypsilanti Township car wash and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison. Johnson, who has maintained his innocence the whole time, has had his case dismissed and is free.

