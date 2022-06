Known for delivering vital health care, sex education and sexual health information to people of all ages, gender identities, national origins, races and sexual orientations, Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) now offers gender-affirming hormone therapy as well. Currently available at its Lansing and Marquette health centers, services are scheduled to roll out to centers across the state by the end of 2022.

