Philadelphia, PA

People On The Move

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President of Marketing for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Brian Uran has...

Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox40jackson.com

Traffic reforms to promote racial equity are ‘100%’ related to increases in violent crime, expert says

Major cities and other areas across the country have implemented changes preventing police officers from pulling people over for minor offenses, sparking condemnation from police unions and experts warning such changes will promote cultures of lawlessness. “Not only are these good opportunities for officers to interact with the public, these...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Asian American Chef Making Name For Herself With Unique Hot Sauces

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Asian American and Pacific Islander Hertigate Month comes to a close, CBS3 has the story of a local Asian American business. It is making a name for itself with its unique sauces. “I made these sauces to compliment a lot of rice-based cooking,” Poi Dog Philly chef Kiki Aranita said. Aranita makes her signature — spam musubi — in the kitchen. The dish is often found in Hawaii but resembles Japanese cuisine. “So I was born in New York, but I was raised in Hawaii and in Hong Kong,” Aranita said. “Growing up, what I ate was really a blend...
NBC Philadelphia

National Doughnut Day: Where to Indulge in the Philly Area

Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Here are a few spots in the Philadelphia area where you can take advantage of the free food, promotions or try a new treat from a local business to celebrate the delicious occasion. Duck Donuts. In stores on Friday, Duck Donuts is giving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Comcast Spectacor rethinks plans for Fusion esports arena, office tower at South Philly sports complex

Comcast Spectacor is re-examining its development plans at the sports complex in South Philadelphia in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 3,500-seat esports arena for competitive gaming and an office complex along Pattison Avenue are now being modified as part of Comcast-Spectacor's development blueprint for the land it holds in the stadium district, a spokesperson told PhillyVoice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 533 Monticello Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty

Noele Stinson of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 533 Monticello Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. If only the best will do, then this home is for you! This new construction masterpiece will be located on Monticello Lane in the wonderful and prestigious community of Whitemarsh Chase. Built by the highly acclaimed Thomas Andrew Homes, this residence will be comprised of 6 bedrooms, 5 full and 1 half baths, with 4900 square feet of living space. Step inside the home from the covered front porch into a dramatic two-story foyer area. To your right, you will be greeted by a spacious 14x16 living room with a fireplace, and to your left is an almost equally large 14x15 dining room. The dining room is perfectly situated adjacent to the expansive 27x31 Kitchen and eat-in Breakfast Nook area. This space will feature all of the high-end amenities buyers seek in a luxury residence, like Century cabinets, a 6-burnThermador gas range, an island, a walk-in pantry, and more. Next to this area is an aptly named 16x21 Great Room with a gorgeous, coffered ceiling, loads of windows to allow natural light to flood the space, and another fireplace! This room can also be accessed from the foyer area, making the main level of the home a dream for entertaining. Speaking of, there will also be a fantastic 16x10 composite deck that can be accessed just steps from the kitchen area. On the other side of the Great Room you will find a 13x14 Study with French Doors. Rounding out the main level of the home is a Powder Room located near the Living Room, Great Room, and Study, and a mudroom found on the other side of the kitchen and situated by the side entrance and the two attached garages. One garage has room for 1 car and the other has room for 2 cars. On the second level of the home, you will be greeted by a sitting area at the top of the staircase. It is a great place to cozy up with a book and relax. Wait until you see the amazing primary bedroom suite. The 17x20 sleeping area of the suite features a fireplace, stepped ceiling, two large walk-in closets, and a massive ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a water closet, a walk-in stall shower, and a linen closet. Bedroom #2 is 13x14 in size and features its own ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Equal in size at 11 x14, Bedrooms #3 and #4 also have large walk-in closets and share a large ensuite bathroom that connects the two rooms, each with its own sink close to the entrance to their respective bedroom, to make sharing this space less intrusive. Bedroom #5 is 11x16 in size and also features a walk-in closet and its own ensuite bathroom. The upper level is finished with a full bathroom. The only thing left to discuss is the unbeatable location of this home, just minutes from major roadways for commuting, a short 5-minute drive to the train to Center City, and easy access to the dining and shopping options in Ambler, Blue Bell, Chestnut Hill, Conshohocken, and so much more. Do not miss your chance to call this place your own.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
gridphilly.com

Philadelphia is rolling the dice building turf fields on a floodplain, warns former City floodplain manager

Flooding is the reason for the FDR Park master plan. It also could be its undoing. No one denies that FDR Park has been growing soggier over the years. Paths that once led walkers around the “lakes” now run through marshy ground at the edge of the water. Stormwater flows off of I-95 and the surface streets bounding the park. Water seeping up through the ground erodes road surfaces. Chronic flooding of the golf course led Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to close it in 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Swim Clubs Doing Well Going Into the Summer of 2022

Splash co-owners Nick Reynolds (left) and John McKenzie. The Nile Swim Club in Yeadon, the nation’s first African-American-owned swim club, survived foreclosure four years ago only to see membership dop during the pandemic, writes Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Membership dipped before vaccines were available but the pool...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Duck Into Local Duck Donuts Stores for Friday Treat

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Duck Donuts, with stores located in Collegeville and King of Prussia, will observe National Donut Day on Friday (June 3, 2022) by giving away a cinnamon sugar donut (at top) to every patron who visits its stores. No purchase is necessary; free donuts will be available in-store only.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Electric Bills In Philadelphia Area Increasing Beginning Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The price of electricity is going up, and that might catch some people by surprise. Many will inch up their air conditioning dials Tuesday to keep cool, and on Wednesday, that luxury is going to cost more for many in the region. Sharon Mayes is the owner of Xpressions Beauty Boutique in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. She says her hair salon’s electric bill is about $500 a month, which includes the cost of powering the lights, air conditioning, hairdryers, curling irons, buzzers and surveillance cameras. “You know, our business, mostly everything is electric,” Mayes said. Now her electric bill is going up. Starting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) has launched a professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for quality-wage, union careers with SEPTA. SEPTA will offer opportunities for graduates of the training program to interview for bus operator positions. Applications are being accepted for the training program through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Trinity With Side Yard in Fairmount

This renovated trinity is great for entertaining as well as living, thanks to its well-equipped kitchen and large, shaded side patio. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This Fairmount renovated trinity house for sale stands apart from most other...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

