Possible drowning reported on Sacramento River near Colusa, sheriff’s officials say

A person is presumed to have drowned over Memorial Day weekend while swimming across the Sacramento River in Colusa County, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded just before 8:40 p.m. Sunday to a call reporting a person had gone underwater just east of Colusa Levee Scenic Park and failed to emerge, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release.

The person was not wearing a life jacket and was struggling while swimming, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities began a search effort Sunday evening and resumed the search Monday morning but had not recovered the victim as of Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The possible drowning victim has not been identified, and the Sheriff’s Office said its investigation is ongoing.

Weather officials and local emergency agencies warn that although Northern California temperatures have warmed up, waterways including the Sacramento and American rivers continue to run very cold and fast this time of year. Anyone spending time on the water should wear a life jacket.