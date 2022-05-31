ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

Kansas teacher jailed for alleged child sex crimes

Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a school teacher for alleged child sex crimes. Allen Sylvester,...

salinapost.com

Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Police ask for help to locate Kan. felon for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on Wednesday have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, May 28-June 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAGER, SUSAN RENEE; 40; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: HEIER, JUSTIN...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Wamego, KS
Kansas State
Wamego, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Saline County Booking Activity, June 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abrego-Salas, Erick Oswaldo; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal Damage to Property; Misdemeanor.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Man guilty of killing Kan. woman he was accused of stalking

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted of killing a woman he was accused of stalking and faces life in prison when he's sentenced in October. The Kansas City Star reports that a Johnson County jury found 44-year-old Clyde James Barnes Jr., of Kansas City, guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder and other counts in the July 2020 killing of 42-year-old Jessica Smith in her Olathe home.
OLATHE, KS
Fort Riley Deputy Chief of Police accused of domestic battery

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the Deputy Chief of Police for Fort Riley for alleged domestic battery. Just after 4:30p.m. Monday, police arrested 51-year-old Shannon Wilson at his home in Wakefield, according to Steve Elstrom, Director of Public Affairs with Fort Riley. Wilson was booked into the...
WAKEFIELD, KS
#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime
Kan. officer who fatally shot ex-detective will not be charged

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A police officer in Kansas who fatally shot a former police detective during a scuffle will not be charged with a crime, officials said. The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office investigated the November shooting of Lionel Womack and found no wrongdoing, the Kansas City Star reported. Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the Kansas City officer who shot Womack.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kan. man accused of burning victim's clothes, furniture

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after noon Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block Parallel in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Clothing belonging to a 30-year-old victim had been burned and furniture had been...
ATCHISON, KS
Kansas woman shot by police pointed handgun at officers

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City woman has been charged with exhibiting a weapon in her encounter with Kansas City police officers, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Leonna M. Hale, 26, faces Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and the misdemeanor of Resisting...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Police search for suspect after Kan. man stabbed at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and continue to search for a suspect. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern. The...
KC mom accused of decapitating 6-year-old son found unfit for trial

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. A Jackson County judge last week placed Tasha Haefs, 35, in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial, the Kansas City Star reported. Haefs had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Karvel Stevens.
KANSAS CITY, KS
15-year-old crashes car after high-speed chase on I-70

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 15-year-old Kuis S. Sampson of Junction City was being pursued by law enforcement westbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit at Milford Lake Road.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Crimestoppers seeks tips about theft of trailer, dirt bikes

On Tuesday, officers of the Salina Police Department were sent to the Baymont Inn, 1740 W. Crawford Street, regarding a trailer and motorcycle theft. The victim reported that sometime overnight his black six-foot utility trailer containing two dirt bikes was stolen from the parking lot. The dirt bikes were a Blue Yamaha WR250 and a Red Honda 50. The value of the trailer and motorcycles is estimated to be $5000.
SALINA, KS
Kansas woman dead, 1-year-old injured in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Tyra A. Anderson, 28, St. George, was eastbound on Military Trail Road just east of Railway Road. The car left the roadway to...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Man dies after bicycle, pickup accident on Kansas road

LYON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5p.m. Friday in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a bicycle ridden by Gregory Bachman, 61, Frisco, Colorado, was northbound on County Road F at County Road 190. The bicycle entered the intersection and struck a westbound 2011 Chevy...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Salina police looking for person who damaged car with bricks

Police are looking for a person who damaged a vehicle with bricks in west Salina early Wednesday. A 45-year-old Salina woman told police that at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, she saw a person on her property throwing bricks at her car and at a basement window at the back of the residence, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
🎥Saline County woman scammed via Facebook Messenger

A 69-year-old Saline County woman is out $1,900 after she was scammed via Facebook Messenger. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that on May 22, the woman was contacted via Facebook Messenger by someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The person told her that if she wanted to get the $100,000 she had won from Publishers Clearing House, she would need to buy gift cards and send the card information to the person.
Salina, KS
