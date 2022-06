Authorities responded to a Wisconsin home on Friday where they found a man dead and another injured in a "targeted act" related to the judicial system, authorities said. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 6:30 a.m. alerting them of an armed person and that two shots had been fired in a Township of New Lisbon home. The caller left the residence and called authorities from a nearby home, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

