Vote for The State’s Midlands high school softball player of the year

It’s time to vote for The State’s softball player of the year for Midlands-area high schools. Voting ends at noon Monday, June 6 and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced along with The State newspaper’s all-area softball team next week.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Softball nominees

▪ Grace Beacham, Hammond: The sophomore hit .569, with 32 RBIs, 11 doubles and seven home runs. She also recorded an 11-10 record on the mound.

▪ Mallory Branham, Lugoff-Elgin: Branham was an all-state selection that hit .429, with 10 doubles and two home runs. She also was 11-5 on the mound.

▪ Andee Dircks, Chapin: Dircks hit .542 with 13 home runs, 35 RBIs and 38 runs scored to earn all-region honors.

▪ Taylor Dreher, Gilbert: The junior was named the Class 3A Player of the Year after hitting .519 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. She is committed to Gardner Webb.

▪ Aaliyah Felder, Swansea: Felder hit .500 with four home runs and 16 RBIs to earn all-state honors. She signed to play at South Carolina State.

▪ Sarah Gordon, Lexington: The senior hit .612 with a school-record 18 home runs, 49 RBIs and 62 runs scored. She earned all-state honors, led the Wildcats to a runner-up finish in Class 5A and signed to play at Louisville.

▪ Lauren Hardy, Blythewood: The junior earned Region 4-5A Player of the Year and all-state honors after hitting .385 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs. She was 12-7 on the mound.

▪ Meauhre Lewis, Irmo: The senior was named the Region 4-4A Player of Year and earned all-state honors after hitting .458 with six doubles and six home runs.

▪ Brooke Tranum, Gray Collegiate: An all-state selection, the senior hit .568 with 17 home runs, 52 RBIs and 47 runs scored in leading Gray to the Class 2A state title. Tranum signed with College of Charleston.

▪ Alexis Winters, White Knoll: A six-year starter, Winters hit .400 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 33 RBIs to earn All-State honors. Winters signed with UNC Charlotte.