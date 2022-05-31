ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker Injured After Fall At Fairfield University

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
A worker suffered a life-threatening injury during a fall at Fairfield University. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A worker was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a fall at a Fairfield County university.

The incident took place in Fairfield at Fairfield University around 7:15 a.m., Tuesday, May 31.

The Fairfield emergency communications center received a call for a worker that had fallen through a roof on the Fairfield University campus, said the Fairfield Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene several minutes later to find a private roofing contractor had fallen more than 40 feet through a skylight of the Central Utilities Facility building, the fire department said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, staff from the university’s Department of Public Safety were tending to the worker, the department said.

Firefighters and emergency response prepared the man for transport to an area hospital, they added.

The patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Officials from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been called to the scene to investigate the incident further.

