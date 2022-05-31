A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Cortland County.

New York State Police from the Binghamton barracks identified the victim as Daniel McPhillips, 44, of Throop, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Scranton.

Around 10:05 a.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle that crashed on I-81.

A trooper located a 2022 Harley Davidson bike that had crashed into a guiderail in the southbound lane of the interstate in the town of Marathon, state police said.

Faith: New deacons in Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse include several in Broome County

For subscribers: Preserving the Borscht Belt: Efforts underway for a Catskills museum

Politics: How Rep. Elise Stefanik went from GOP up-and-comer to Trump's rumored running mate

McPhillips' body was located nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: NY State Police: Scranton-area man dies in Route 81 motorcycle crash in Marathon