ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, NY

NY State Police: Scranton-area man dies in Route 81 motorcycle crash in Marathon

By Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVQ5L_0fvl8g9H00

A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 in Cortland County.

New York State Police from the Binghamton barracks identified the victim as Daniel McPhillips, 44, of Throop, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Scranton.

Around 10:05 a.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle that crashed on I-81.

A trooper located a 2022 Harley Davidson bike that had crashed into a guiderail in the southbound lane of the interstate in the town of Marathon, state police said.

Faith: New deacons in Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse include several in Broome County

For subscribers: Preserving the Borscht Belt: Efforts underway for a Catskills museum

Politics: How Rep. Elise Stefanik went from GOP up-and-comer to Trump's rumored running mate

McPhillips' body was located nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: NY State Police: Scranton-area man dies in Route 81 motorcycle crash in Marathon

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for endangering Scranton police officer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend at least a year behind bars for endangering a police officer. Tarik McNish was sentenced Thursday to one to two years in jail. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to recklessly endangering another person. McNish nearly hit a Scranton police officer while...
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Wellsboro man sentenced for assaulting police/DUI

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Wellsboro man has been sentenced for an event that happened in March of 2021 in Bradford County, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Documents say that Justin Plank, 36, was sentenced to time in a State Correctional Facility for 31 to 72 months, court costs, as well […]
WELLSBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Syracuse, NY
Cortland County, NY
Crime & Safety
Susquehanna County, PA
Accidents
Binghamton, NY
Accidents
City
Marathon, NY
Susquehanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Binghamton, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
County
Cortland County, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Accidents
Cortland County, NY
Accidents
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Throop, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
WBRE

Section of I-80 eastbound closed in Luzerne County

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on I-80 eastbound that has closed both lanes between mile marker 262 and mile marker 268. PennDOT anticipates the highway to reopen around 12:00 p.m. For the latest information on roadway and traffic […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two Millerton residents scammed out of combined $134,000

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Millerton residents were scammed out of a combined $134,000 on the same day this week, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Police were notified of a theft around 2:33 p.m. on June 2 of a 62-year-old woman in Millerton. According to the police report, the woman allegedly fell victim to […]
MILLERTON, PA
WBRE

ATV rider gets minimum of 22 months for almost hitting cop

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton man has been sentenced after nearly hitting a cop on an ATV last year. Tarik McNish of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 months, and at most 54 months, in prison for illegally driving an ATV in downtown Scranton. Police arrested McNish in October of 2021 […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

New York City man charged in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona with attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside a nail salon business Wednesday afternoon. Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., was captured during a massive police manhunt when a trooper spotted him walking about one-half...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Murray
Person
Elise Stefanik
Newswatch 16

New details in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON, Pa. — We are learning more about Wednesday's shooting that caused quite the commotion for everyone in a busy shopping plaza in Pittston Township, Luzerne County, as police searched for the suspect. Officials in Pennsylvania say that suspect was first being pursued by state police in New Jersey.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#New York State Police#Catskills#Traffic Accident#Ny State Police#Roman Catholic#Gop#Twitter Sgjeffmurray
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman indicted for theft of safe containing $50K

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman has been indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for a charge taking place in November of 2021. According to the indictment, Sheila M. McIntosh, 40, was indicted on grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. The indictment reads that McIntosh allegedly stole a safe […]
WAYLAND, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at shopping center in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. - An attempted homicide was reported at a shopping center in Luzerne County Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Police say several shots were fired near the Walmart on Route 315 in Pittston. That's between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. The road was closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as police...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Vehicles flooded in Scranton road

Despite warnings against it, some people try to drive through flooded roadways. It happened Wednesday night in Scranton. Officials say two vehicles became stranded in high water along Olive Street and Penn Avenue. They had to be removed. The occupants were able to get out safely. You're reminded if you come across standing water, turn around, don't drown.
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsRadio WILK

"Active Shooter" reports confirmed near Rt 315 in Pittston near Walmart and the Pilot Travel Center. Rt.315 closed in the area. 81 North/South at near stand still

At around 4:00pm, WILK began receiving reports of “a possible active shooter” in and around the Walmart in Pittston, PA. Reports of an active shooter have now been confirmed. Police activity along 315 Near Pittston Twp. Police on the scene include officers from both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties...
PITTSTON, PA
wkok.com

Fire Hits Home in Milton, No Injuries Reported

MILTON – Volunteer fire companies converged on a home in Milton Thursday night, a house was heavily damaged in a fire that broke out around 10pm. CSR 9-1-1 tells us, they did not monitor any reports of injuries in the fire at 410 Myrtle Street. Multiple volunteer fire companies responded including Milton, Mahoning Township, White Deer and Warrior Run.
MILTON, PA
WBRE

Pierogi burglar strikes in Lycoming County

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say someone broke into a Lewis Township home on May 20 and stole a bag of pierogies. The press release stated Troopers are looking for a suspect who stole a 5-pound bag of Mrs. T’s Pierogies from the victim’s residence and caused $10 worth of damage to […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

555
Followers
422
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy