Anderson, SC

One person dead Tuesday after shooting at apartment in Anderson

By Sarah Sheridan, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZLjq_0fvl7SHG00

Early this morning, around midnight, one person died after a shooting on Double Oak Court in Anderson.

The person was identified as Cormyus Kyree Dennis, 20, of Anderson, Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown said in a statement.

Dennis died of gunshot wounds to the abdomen, he died in the hospital about an hour after the shooting, the statement said.

The preliminary investigation points to an altercation at the apartment complex, the statement said.

The death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing with the City of Anderson Police Department and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: One person dead Tuesday after shooting at apartment in Anderson

