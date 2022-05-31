ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nutritional immunity: the battle for nutrient metals at the host"“pathogen interface

By Caitlin C. Murdoch
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrace metals are essential micronutrients required for survival across all kingdoms of life. From bacteria to animals, metals have critical roles as both structural and catalytic cofactors for an estimated third of the proteome, representing a major contributor to the maintenance of cellular homeostasis. The reactivity of metal ions engenders them...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The role of the PI3K/AKT signalling pathway in the corneal epithelium: recent updates

Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase (PI3K)/AKT (also called protein kinase B, PKB) signalling regulates various cellular processes, such as apoptosis, cell proliferation, the cell cycle, protein synthesis, glucose metabolism, and telomere activity. Corneal epithelial cells (CECs) are the outermost cells of the cornea; they maintain good optical performance and act as a physical and immune barrier. Various growth factors, including epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligands, insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF1), neurokinin 1 (NK-1), and insulin activate the PI3K/AKT signalling pathway by binding their receptors and promote antiapoptotic, anti-inflammatory, proliferative, and migratory functions and wound healing in the corneal epithelium (CE). Reactive oxygen species (ROS) regulate apoptosis and inflammation in CECs in a concentration-dependent manner. Extreme environments induce excess ROS accumulation, inhibit PI3K/AKT, and cause apoptosis and inflammation in CECs. However, at low or moderate levels, ROS activate PI3K/AKT signalling, inhibiting apoptosis and stimulating proliferation of healthy CECs. Diabetes-associated hyperglycaemia directly inhibit PI3K/AKT signalling by increasing ROS and endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress levels or suppressing the expression of growth factors receptors and cause diabetic keratopathy (DK) in CECs. Similarly, hyperosmolarity and ROS accumulation suppress PI3K/AKT signalling in dry eye disease (DED). However, significant overactivation of the PI3K/AKT signalling pathway, which mediates inflammation in CECs, is observed in both infectious and noninfectious keratitis. Overall, upon activation by growth factors and NK-1, PI3K/AKT signalling promotes the proliferation, migration, and anti-apoptosis of CECs, and these processes can be regulated by ROS in a concentration-dependent manner. Moreover, PI3K/AKT signalling pathway is inhibited in CECs from individuals with DK and DED, but is overactivated by keratitis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of immune related gene expression profiles and immune cell components in patients with Barrett esophagus

Barrett's esophagus (BE) is a well-known precancerous condition of esophageal adenocarcinoma. However, the immune cells and immune related genes involved in BE development and progression are not fully understood. Therefore, our study attempted to investigate the roles of immune cells and immune related genes in BE patients. The raw gene expression data were downloaded from the GEO database. The limma package in R was used to screen differentially expressed genes (DEGs). Then we performed the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) and random forest (RF) analyses to screen key genes. The proportion of infiltrated immune cells was evaluated using the CIBERSORT algorithm between BE and normal esophagus (NE) samples. The spearman index was used to show the correlations of immune genes and immune cells. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to assess the diagnostic value of key genes in BE. A total of 103 differentially expressed immune-related genes were identified between BE samples and normal samples. Then, 7 genes (CD1A, LTF, FABP4, PGC, TCF7L2, INSR,SEMA3C) were obtained after Lasso analysis and RF modeling. CIBERSORT analysis revealed that resting CD4 T memory cells and gamma delta T cells were present at significantly lower levels in BE samples. Moreover, plasma cell and regulatory T cells were present at significantly higher levels in BE samples than in NE samples. INSR had the highest AUC values in ROC analysis. We identified 7 immune related genes and 4 different immune cells in our study, that may play vital roles in the occurrence and development of BE. Our findings improve the understanding of the molecular mechanisms of BE.
Nature.com

Formulation of two lipid-based membrane"“core nanoparticles for FOLFOX combination therapy

FOLFOX is a combination of folinic acid (FnA), 5-fluorouracil (5-Fu) and oxaliplatin (OxP). It has been used as the standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This treatment is effective, but its high toxicity is dose limiting, and the drugs need to be taken for a long time. To lower the toxicity so that higher doses can be administered with minimal side effects, two lipid-based membrane"“core (MC) nanoformulations, Nano-Folox and Nano-FdUMP, have recently been developed by using the nanoprecipitation technique. The combination of Nano-Folox (containing platinum drug and FnA) and Nano-FdUMP (containing fluorine drug) significantly improves the antitumor effect against CRC and HCC relative to FOLFOX (the combination of free drugs), resulting in long-term survival of animals without significant toxic signs. Here, we describe two formulation protocols. First, for Nano-Folox, a Pt(DACH)"¢FnA nanoprecipitate is formed by [Pt(DACH)(H2O)2]2+ (the active form of OxP) and FnA2âˆ’, and the resultant nanoprecipitate is encapsulated inside the lipid nanoparticles (NPs) modified with the PEGylated aminoethyl anisamide (AEAA, a targeting ligand for sigma-1 receptor overexpressing on CRC and HCC). Second, for Nano-FdUMP, FdUMP (the active metabolite of 5-Fu) is entrapped inside the amorphous Ca3(PO4)2 nanoprecipitate, and the resultant Ca3(PO4)2"¢FdUMP nanoprecipitate is encapsulated into the AEAA-targeted PEGylated lipid NPs. The procedures for Nano-Folox and Nano-FdUMP take ~17 h and ~4 h, respectively (~17 h if they are prepared simultaneously). Procedures for the physicochemical (~30 h) and cytotoxic (~54 h) characterization are also described.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multivariate modeling of eosinophil markers and other cellular immune parameters associated with the development of chronic graft-versus-host disease

SCIENCE
Nature.com

Persistent X-ray-activated phosphors: mechanisms and applications

Trivalent lanthanides in wide bandgap fluoride or phosphate hosts can present persistent luminescence between 200"‰nm and 1.7"‰Âµm after charging by X-rays. Mechanisms are reviewed and applications envisioned. Persistent luminescence is controlled by a slow liberation of trapped charge carriers at body temperature by a simple thermal...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Caffeic acid phenethyl ester suppresses intestinal FXR signaling and ameliorates nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by inhibiting bacterial bile salt hydrolase activity

Propolis is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. Studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of propolis extracts and its major bioactive compound caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE) on obesity and diabetes. Herein, CAPE was found to have pharmacological activity against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in diet-induced obese mice. CAPE, previously reported as an inhibitor of bacterial bile salt hydrolase (BSH), inhibited BSH enzymatic activity in the gut microbiota when administered to mice. Upon BSH inhibition by CAPE, levels of tauro-Î²-muricholic acid were increased in theÂ intestine and selectively suppressed intestinal farnesoid X receptor (FXR) signaling. This resulted in lowering of the ceramides in theÂ intestine that resulted from increased diet-induced obesity. Elevated intestinal ceramides are transported to the liver where they promoted fat production. Lowering FXR signaling was also accompanied by increased GLP-1 secretion. In support of this pathway, the therapeutic effects of CAPE on NAFLD were absent in intestinal FXR-deficient mice, and supplementation of mice with C16-ceramide significantly exacerbated hepatic steatosis. Treatment of mice with an antibiotic cocktail to deplete BSH-producing bacteria also abrogated the therapeutic activity of CAPE against NAFLD. These findings demonstrate that CAPE ameliorates obesity-related steatosis at least partly through the gut microbiota-bile acid-FXR pathway via inhibiting bacterial BSH activity and suggests that propolis enriched with CAPE might serve as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hepatocyte-derived MANF mitigates ethanol-induced liver steatosis in mice via enhancing ASS1 activity and activating AMPK pathway

Hepatic steatosis plays a detrimental role in the onset and progression of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). Mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (MANF) is an evolutionarily conserved protein related to the unfolded protein response. Recent studies have demonstrated that MANF plays an important role in liver diseases. In this study, we investigated the role of MANF in ethanol-induced steatosis and the underlying mechanisms. We showed that the hepatic MANF expression was markedly upregulated in mouse model of ALD by chronic-plus-single-binge ethanol feeding. Moreover, after chronic-plus-binge ethanol feeding, hepatocyte-specific MANF knockout (HKO) mice displayed more severe hepatic steatosis and liver injury than wild-type (WT) control mice. Immunoprecipitation-coupled MS proteomic analysis revealed that arginosuccinate synthase 1 (ASS1), a rate-limiting enzyme in the urea cycle, resided in the same immunoprecipitated complex with MANF. Hepatocyte-specific MANF knockout led to decreased ASS1 activity, whereas overexpression of MANF contributed to enhanced ASS1 activity in vitro. In addition, HKO mice displayed unique urea cycle metabolite patterns in the liver with elevated ammonia accumulation after ethanol feeding. ASS1 is known to activate AMPK by generating an intracellular pool of AMP from the urea cycle. We also found that MANF supplementation significantly ameliorated ethanol-induced steatosis in vivo and in vitro by activating the AMPK signaling pathway, which was partly ASS1 dependent. This study demonstrates a new mechanism in which MANF acts as a key molecule in maintaining hepatic lipid homeostasis by enhancing ASS1 activity and uncovers an interesting link between lipid metabolism and the hepatic urea cycle under excessive alcohol exposure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Histopathological growth patterns of liver metastasis: updated consensus guidelines for pattern scoring, perspectives and recent mechanistic insights

The first consensus guidelines for scoring the histopathological growth patterns (HGPs) of liver metastases were established in 2017. Since then, numerous studies have applied these guidelines, have further substantiated the potential clinical value of the HGPs in patients with liver metastases from various tumour types and are starting to shed light on the biology of the distinct HGPs. In the present guidelines, we give an overview of these studies, discuss novel strategies for predicting the HGPs of liver metastases, such as deep-learning algorithms for whole-slide histopathology images and medical imaging, and highlight liver metastasis animal models that exhibit features of the different HGPs. Based on a pooled analysis of large cohorts of patients with liver-metastatic colorectal cancer, we propose a new cut-off to categorise patients according to the HGPs. An up-to-date standard method for HGP assessment within liver metastases is also presented with the aim of incorporating HGPs into the decision-making processes surrounding the treatment of patients with liver-metastatic cancer. Finally, we propose hypotheses on the cellular and molecular mechanisms that drive the biology of the different HGPs, opening some exciting preclinical and clinical research perspectives.
CANCER
Nature.com

Invention and uptake of TAVI over the first 20 years

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) is a breakthrough technology to replace the aortic valve in patients with severe aortic stenosis using simple cardiac catheterization instead of thoracic surgery. Initiated 20 years ago by my colleagues and me, TAVI has been performed in >1.5 million patients globally and has profoundly altered the landscape of cardiovascular medicine.
HEALTH

