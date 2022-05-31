ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siler City, NC

Authorities: Trooper fatally shoots man during traffic stop

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SILER CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper fatally shot a man who authorities said “presented a pistol” during a traffic stop initiated for a seat belt violation....

