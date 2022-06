A warm, typical summer like weekend is setting up across southeast Texas as we transition from a bit of an unsettled pattern to a hot and dry one. Hit or miss showers will be in the vicinity today, mainly south of I-10. No need to cancel outdoor plans but you may have to dodge a quick moving shower this afternoon-evening. Tomorrow, we crank up the heat as gulf breezes return and humidity will have things feeling like 100+ for much of next week. Speaking of 100, we may tap our first triple digit day next week in some locations... and even if we don't, we'll certainly come close.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO