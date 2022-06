Did you hear someone performing "Taps" yesterday afternoon at 3 o'clock? Who was that?. Chances are, no matter where you were in Grand Junction, Clifton, Palisade, Fruita, or several other Western Colorado locations at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day (May 30), you probably heard a trumpeter playing Taps. How can that be? A trumpet player can't be in all parts of the valley at the same time.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO