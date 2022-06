The seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who has been holding the record of highest number of podium-finishes ever in the history of Formula One, did not vacillate to unveil that he has become a Ferrari fan. Followed by the finish of an eventful Monaco GP, the Mercedes’ old-cookie had revealed in an interview that he has been a Ferrari fan for long, but his affection for Ferrari engines had heightened up this season with Mercedes constructors struggling for speed.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO