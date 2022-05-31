ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

Sunrise News Roundup (May 31, 2022)

hawaiinewsnow.com
 4 days ago

A rough start to the summer travel season with thousands of global flights canceled since Friday including hundreds on Memorial Day. Gov. Ige faces decision on bill to limit emergency authority of...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (June 3, 2022)

The DOH said the patient, an Oahu resident, is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The show will start at 8 p.m. and run for four minutes. Ex-HPD officer indicted on child sex trafficking charges.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

In Texas, Lei of Aloha volunteers mourn ‘unimaginable’ loss

Experts are concerned it could lead to a higher cancer death rate. The state Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii. FBI dismantle suspected game rooms on Oahu, Maui in early-morning raids.
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii State
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

First 24/7 biodiesel station makes its debut on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of six new biodiesel fueling stations opened Friday morning at Maalaea Small Boat Harbor on Maui. The Department of Land and Natural Resources partnered with Pacific Biodiesel to bring these off-grid fueling stations to life. Pacific Biodiesel produces the fuel at its refinery on the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pacific Pulse: Big Wave Guardians

We're in Manoa and will be eating some great French food at Le Crepe Cafe. Guy and a special guest check out a hot spot on Waialae. Pacific Pulse: Ironman 70.3 Honu triathlon in Kona. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM HST. |. The big race is back! Race...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inflation is forcing some Hawaii seniors to forgo needed medications

Experts are concerned it could lead to a higher cancer death rate. The state Department of Health is investigating a probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii. FBI dismantle suspected game rooms on Oahu, Maui in early-morning raids.
HAWAII STATE
#Memorial Day#Ala Moana Beach Park#Politics State#Sunrise News Roundup
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light to moderate trades for the weekend

Trade wind conditions are expected for the next several days, but the wind speeds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop. That could increase leeward and interior cloud cover, but the atmosphere is rather stable so showers will be sparse. Skies will be mostly clear with dry conditions. The exception will be windward areas of Hawaii Island, where areas of moisture riding in on the trades will bring passing showers.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Weather - Jen Robbins. Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 6:54 PM HST. |. Warm days...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Instagrammer rates school lunches

HNN News Brief (June 2, 2022) The City Council approved a slimmed down rail construction plan, but not everyone is on board. Sunrise News Roundup (June 2, 2022) Your top local headlines for June 2, 2022. City Council approves $4B budget for housing, healthcare, and outreach.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

The wait is over! The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Colorful sparks will fill the sky again as the long-awaited Waikiki Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns Friday evening for the first time since the pandemic began. From June to September, the show will start at 8 p.m. and run for four minutes. The show will then...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rental prices are soaring in Hawaii as economy rebounds

The budget also includes $1.3 million to start dismantling the Haiku Stairs. Pahoa High student's artwork chosen to be featured on Mauna Kea coin. A Pahoa High schooler's design will be featured on new coin commemorating Mauna Kea.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

38th Annual Hawaiʻi Kūpuna Huala Festival canceled

The 38th Annual Hawaiʻi Kūpuna Hula Festival has been canceled due to a lack of hālau being able to participate. This will be the third year in a row the competition has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, 25 hālau participate in the event. Parks and Rec Director Maurice Messina said on six groups said they planned on attending.
SOCIETY
islands.com

How to Best Enjoy Hawaii on a 7-Night Pride of America Cruise

The promise is indeed true: Passengers aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America—the only ship offering seven-night cruises year-round in Hawaii—can enjoy nearly 100 hours in port on four different islands. The ship resumed sailing on April 9, 2022, after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus, with guests embarking in Honolulu every Saturday to spend two days each on Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii (aka The Big Island), overnighting in port on the first two and getting 10 hours each in Hilo and Kona on the third. The schedule allows for plenty of time to explore, whether you’re a first-timer or a returnee looking to revisit favorite places.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gov. Ige signs new law on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Gov. David Ige signed a new gun law on Friday requiring physical inspections of certain firearms amidst recent tragedies across the nation. The new law HB2075 (Act 030) restores part of a previous gun law. It requires in-person inspections of firearms deemed top concerns and threats to public...
HONOLULU, HI

