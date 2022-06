WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is seriously injured following a crash at the intersection of US-2/41 and Lake Bluff Rd. in Wells Township on Thursday at 7:50 p.m. Investigators from the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post say a white SUV driven by a 72-year-old Gladstone woman was northbound on US-2/41 and attempted to turn left on Lake Bluff Rd., turning into the path of a southbound semi driven by a 57-year-old male from Medford, WI. The highway had to be shut down for approximately an hour.

