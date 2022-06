Sadly, there’s another closing to report this week. JSQ Lounge announced via its Instagram account that the venue will close this Saturday, June 4. “Due to unfortunate circumstances the owners of JSQ Lounge have to make the heartbreaking decision of closing JSQ LOUNGE,” reads the post. Located across the street from the JSQ PATH terminal, JSQ Lounge was one of the most welcoming and diverse bars in Jersey City. Live shows were frequent at the bar and included comedy, music, and karaoke.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO