Dior Brings Vacation Pop-up to Historic Italian Beach Club

By Joelle Diderich
 4 days ago
LA DOLCE VITA: To celebrate the launch of its annual Dioriviera beach collection , Dior is taking over a portion of one of Italy’s most exclusive beach clubs, the Bagni Fiore near Portofino.

Located in the bay of Paraggi where boats are banned, the historic location has played host to celebrities including Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor and Maria Callas. Dior is customizing its bamboo-ornamented bar and lounge, as well as beach cabins and sunbeds, cushions and parasols, in a leaf-green version of its signature toile de Jouy pattern.

Guests can take advantage of a temporary Dior spa at water’s edge, a service that will also be available in gazebos installed in the gardens of the Splendido hotel in Portofino. The beach club and spas will open on Wednesday, in tandem with a Dior resort store in Paraggi selling ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and seasonal accessories, open since May 19.

The brand’s Escale à Portofino fragrance will be available in a limited edition featuring green toile de Jouy packaging, sold at the Splendido hotel, in selected stores in France and Italy, and online.

It’s the latest example of the growing synergies between the French fashion house and parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton ’s hospitality division, which operates the Bagni Fiore and owns the Splendido through its luxury travel operator Belmond. Bagni Fiore was acquired last year by Gruppo Langosteria, which runs a restaurant on the premises.

Last year, Dior opened its first Dioriviera winter pop-up at the LVMH-owned Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Barths, taking over the bar and pool of the La Cabane restaurant, as well as an Ocean Suite with a private terrace and pool.

“LVMH is a lifestyle in all the brands that it’s representing,” Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, told WWD at the time. “It’s not a structural collaboration, but I’d say that there’s a natural push to collaborate more and to exchange more in terms of doing something together.”

The lifestyle push is not limited to LVMH-owned properties. Dior deckchairs, parasols and cushions will be rolled out this summer on the terrace bordering the beach at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort in Thailand, and the pool at the Sundara Beach Club at the Four Seasons Bali at Jimbaran Bay in Indonesia, among others.

The deck of the Dior Tea House in Chengdu, China, will also be customized and a beach pop-up with a café is planned for Montauk, N.Y.

In Tokyo, and Sanya, China, visitors will be able to discover the collection in circular wooden structures that appear to be floating on water, Dior said.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
