Tuesday forecast: Sunny and warmer
Look for slightly warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds over the region Tuesday.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range. Some inland locations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Above average temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before cooler highs return for the weekend.
