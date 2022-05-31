ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday forecast: Sunny and warmer

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5q2n_0fvl2Bcm00

Look for slightly warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds over the region Tuesday.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range. Some inland locations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Above average temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday before cooler highs return for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Friday forecast: Morning clouds keep temps mild

Look for lingering morning clouds and mild temperatures Friday and Saturday. A low pressure system to our north is keeping afternoon highs cool but is not expected to bring any rain to the Southland. Air quality is will remain mostly in the moderate range around the region. A slight warming trend is forecast for early […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Cooler temps near coast but still warm inland

Look for cooler temperatures near the coast Thursday as high pressure begins to move east. Inland locations will remain warm before cooler weather returns for the weekend. Air quality is expected to remain in the good to moderate range Thursday, with some inland locations unhealthy for sensitive groups. Cloudy coastal skies and average temperatures are […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, no humidity, low 80s inland

No complaints in the weather department. We're looking at a 10/10 weekend!Expect plenty of sunshine, no humidity and highs in the low 80s inland this afternoon ... 70s for the beaches. Tonight is mostly clear and quiet. It'll be on the cool side with temps falling to around 60 in the city, 50 for the suburbs and even some 40s far north and west. Rinse and repeat for Sunday! More sunshine with temps a touch cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. There's a low risk of rip currents through the weekend. But remember, ocean water is still cold, mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s. The nice weather rolls into Monday under mostly to partly sunny skies. Our next chance of showers moves in later on Tuesday. 
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Garcetti official fatally strikes pedestrian on 170 Freeway in city-owned vehicle: Spokesman

The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood while driving a city-owned vehicle late Tuesday, a spokesman confirmed. The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the northbound 170 near Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The pedestrian […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Showers with highs in the 60s. Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend. Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

2 shot in ‘gun battle’ at Rialto park during school trip

One person was killed and another wounded when a gun battle broke out in a Rialto park where elementary school children were playing during a field trip on Wednesday, authorities said. Neither victims were students. The shooting on the basketball courts of Rialto’s Alec Fergusson Park was during the field trip for about 100 Fitzgerald […]
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy