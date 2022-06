Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s on Thursday received two offers to sell itself, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners offered Kohl’s a deal priced in the mid-$50s per share and retail holding company Franchise Group made a bid at around around $60 per share, the report stated. Both of these offers fall below previously reported bids from both parties, in the wake of a disappointing earnings report from the struggling department store retailer. FN has reached out to Kohl’s for a comment. Sycamore had previously been cited as a potential buyer for Kohl’s...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO