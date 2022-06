MINNEAPOLIS — With so much that remains unknown about long COVID, what happens between now and the future is a thought that concerns Dr. Vanichkachorn at the Mayo Clinic. "I'm worried that there are patients out there in the labor industry, construction workers, people who are working in a meat processing facility or so fourth, who don't have an ability to get an evaluation, and they're just suffering silently," Vanichkachorn said. "Plowing through to keep their jobs and working unsafely because of that kind of situation."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO