LEXINGTON, S.C. — Boating season is in full swing, and just in time for the season, there's a new law boaters need to be aware of to avoid a getting fined on the water. Previously, law required boats in motion to stay 50 feet away from other boats or the dock. The new law doubles that distance, requiring boats in motion to stay 100 feet away.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO