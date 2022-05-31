ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

DA moves to dismiss charges against Jerry Jeudy

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nr9VJ_0fvl1gto00

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Arapahoe County District Attorney has moved to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy after an arrest on May 12.

Jeudy’s attorney shared a statement on the dismissal on Tuesday morning.

“After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed,” said attorney Harvey Steinberg.

In a news conference on May 12, Sheriff Tyler Brown said a woman called 911 around 10:15 a.m. accusing Jeudy of controlling her property. But Brown said there was no physical contact and it “solely involved property.”

Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy due in court Friday after arrest

Brown said the woman involved has a 1-month-old child with Jeudy and the baby was present during the incident.

During a court appearance on May 13, the woman involved asked the judge to drop the case . At that time, the judge said it was not possible because the case had already been filed.

Woman involved in Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy arrest asks judge to drop case

Jeudy was the Broncos’ first pick, 15th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a star at the University of Alabama where he racked up 159 receptions for 2,742 yards (17.2 avg.) with 26 touchdowns during his time with the Crimson Tide from 2017-19. He was awarded the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver as a sophomore in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
coloradopolitics.com

COVER STORY | Right to record: Federal court may recognize First Amendment right to document police

It had been barely 10 seconds since Lakewood police Agent Ahmed Yehia stepped out of his patrol vehicle before things escalated. "You got a f---in' problem, you f---in' goon? Get the f--k out of my f---in' line, man," protested Abade Irizarry, the man holding a video camera, after Yehia stopped roughly one foot in front of him and blocked Irizarry's view of an early morning traffic stop happening yards away.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Alabama State
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
FOX31 Denver

1 shot, wounded in Globeville

DENVER (KDVR) — Police were investigating a shooting Friday night in Denver. The Denver Police Department tweeted about the incident just before 9:30 p.m. They said it happened in the 4700 block of North Washington Street. One person was transported to the hospital. Police did not have immediate information about their injuries. Police were still […]
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Brown
coloradopolitics.com

10th Circuit says Denver officials did not violate rights of wrongly-convicted man

A man who spent nearly three decades behind bars before ultimately being acquitted of the charges may not sue the Denver prosecutors and law enforcement officials whose missteps contributed to his wrongful incarceration, the federal appeals court based in Colorado ruled on Tuesday. Clarence Moses-EL received a 48-year prison sentence...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Councilwoman Plans $1 Million Lawsuit Against Arapahoe County Human Services

(CBS4) – Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky on Friday filed a $1 million notice of claim, putting Arapahoe County Human Services on notice that she intends to file a formal lawsuit against the agency over the conduct of one of their social workers, Robin Niceta. Niceta is charged with filing a false sexual assault claim against Jurinsky. Danielle Jurinsky (credit: CBS) “This should have never happened,” Jurinsky told CBS4 on Friday. “It is time to send a message to make sure this never happens again.” In January, Jurinsky appeared on the Steffan Tubbs radio show and criticized then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson saying,...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Da#Kdvr#Denver Broncos#The University Of Alabama#Nexstar Media Inc
Colorado Daily

Driver in fatal crash, police chase facing possible murder charge

The woman accused of causing a fatal crash on South Boulder Road, stealing a vehicle and then leading police on a chase through Boulder is facing a possible murder charge. Amanda Garcia, 34, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder – extreme indifference, vehicular homicide- reckless, vehicular homicide – DUI, vehicular assault – reckless, vehicular assault – DUI, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of fatal crash, leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to Boulder County Jail records.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
coloradopolitics.com

Douglas County drunk driving conviction reversed due to biased juror

The state's second-highest court has reversed a defendant's drunk driving-related convictions after determining a Douglas County judge allowed a biased juror to serve on his trial. Jurors found Daniel Paul Haag guilty of driving while ability impaired and careless driving after another driver hit his vehicle. The two sides disputed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's high court reverses convictions over Adams County judge's behavior toward defense counsel

The Colorado Supreme Court reversed a man's convictions because an Adams County judge violated his Sixth Amendment right to hire a different defense lawyer. The actions of District Court Judge Thomas R. Ensor, who had accused Palmer Gilbert of trying to delay his criminal proceedings, will now result in Gilbert receiving a new trial more than four years after he initially faced a jury.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy