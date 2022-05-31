ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A LITTLE BIT OF MAGIC: Pocatello Mystic Market opens for second season

By By Danae Lenz
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — Two local women are hoping to add a little magic to the lives of East Idaho residents with a popup market that focuses on all things metaphysical.

The Pocatello Mystic Market is the brainchild of Kailee Volk and April Stoor, who say they were motivated to start the market to give vendors who might not be accepted at more traditional markets and craft fairs a place to sell their wares.

“(We wanted) to cultivate a platform for like-minded people in our craft to kind of have a place to share their talents with us that weren’t fitting into the other markets that are already established,” Stoor said.

The Pocatello market was partly inspired by the Witches Night Market, put on by Healing Hands Metaphysical Store in Idaho Falls.

“It started with a little idea,” Volk said. “It just kinda snowballed.”

The Mystic Market’s Facebook page describes it as “focused on healing, energy work, and everything metaphysical,” offering tarot readings and unique local creations, among other items, services and experiences. It opened for its second season during the May First Friday Art Walk.

Stoor said they’ve averaged about 20 vendors per event, though some, like last October’s, drew as many as 30.

The market will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. during every First Friday Art Walk through October, with additional events planned on July 16 and Oct. 1 in coordination with Historic Downtown Pocatello. Most events will take place at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. The next market will be held during the June 3 art walk.

Stoor alluded to a big event they’re working on hosting in late October and encouraged people to keep up with the market on Facebook for more details.

“(We want to) bring people together and connect and share why we think this way and what we can do to act as a community to produce a better community situation,” Stoor said.

This year, the market has added live music. The first market of the season featured the local band LOOT, which drew a crowd.

“We have added the live music, which was something nice because we had just DJs before,” Volk said. “That’s brought in a lot more people.”

Stoor and Volk hope that the Mystic Market will expose people to new ideas.

“Just putting out things that you want so that you can attract them and take the steps that you need to to bring yourself into the alignment that you want — that’s what shifts the vibration of the planet is us all being in our highest alignment,” Volk said. “It inspires other people who are still in that darkness to try and find their light.”

The pair also hopes to use the market as a way to raise money for good causes. At the final market last year, they raised $400 for the Bannock Youth Foundation via a raffle for gift baskets that were donated by local businesses.

“We’d like to continue with more of those kinds of things to help the underprivileged in our community,” Volk said.

Stoor said she envisions that the market will continue to grow in the future.

“I think we want to do it slowly and build properly so as we grow, we’re not having growth pains,” she said. “We’d like to avoid those and have consistency and knowing that the right people will find us and connect at the right time, that we’ll grow appropriately with our community and have bigger events to where we’re creating those moments where everybody can be present and thankful that we get to have these times with one another.”

Both Stoor and Volk encourage all types of people to come visit the market, even if they’re not believers in the kinds of wares and services offered there.

“Even if people are coming down to laugh at us, we are doing our job because they are happy,” Stoor said.

For more information and to keep up with events, visit facebook.com/pocatello.mysticmarket.

