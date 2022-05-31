ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Commission has been given mandate to examine gas price cap - Italy PM

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission has been given a full mandate to examine the possibility of setting a price cap on gas imports from Russia, Italy's Prime...

