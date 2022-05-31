Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the Memorial Tournament

Thursday's daily fantasy baseball slate is lacking pitchers with massive strikeout upside. How does that alter the way we view some of the options who are out there? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing an elite pitcher who gets a boost on a low-strikeout slate, one pitcher who can get strikeouts but has struggled with hard contact, and the top stacking options of the night.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yu Chang is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Chang is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Chang for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. Our models project Phillips for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home...
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Madrigal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Madrigal for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs,...
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Ruiz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. Our models project Ruiz for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.9...
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Torres is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Tigers starter Beau Briske. Our models project Torres for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #6 Simmard Shenanigan – Laurel Park, R1 (12:40 PM ET) SIMMARD SHENANIGAN arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks to have good claims. Runner-up in a 9f claimer at Pimlico last time, she finished ahead of four others who reoppose in this. Postino's Secret was 8¾ lengths behind the selection in third in that race and looks second best. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.
Comments / 0