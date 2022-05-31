Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the Memorial Tournament

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #6 Simmard Shenanigan – Laurel Park, R1 (12:40 PM ET) SIMMARD SHENANIGAN arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks to have good claims. Runner-up in a 9f claimer at Pimlico last time, she finished ahead of four others who reoppose in this. Postino's Secret was 8¾ lengths behind the selection in third in that race and looks second best. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.

3 HOURS AGO