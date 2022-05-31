ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improperly discarded coals damage eastside home, trash can

By Logan Rude
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Improperly discarded coals damaged the exterior of an eastside home over the weekend, according to local fire officials.

Crews with the Madison Fire Department were sent to a home in the 700 block of Bewick Drive around 11:20 p.m. Saturday after a caller reported seeing flames in the area. When firefighters arrived, they found a plastic trash can and the corner of the house on fire.

Firefighters quickly hosed down the house and garbage can before checking the house siding to see if the fire spread further.

The owner later told firefighters they put the coals in the trash can before the fire broke out, which crews determined caused the fire. The flames caused an estimated $2,500 in damage.

Officials with MFD said people should typically wait at up to 72 hours before throwing used charcoal or ashes into the trash because they can retain heat and start fires well after they look extinguished.

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

