VM apps not working

By raymartin01 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

None of the apps on my V6 box are working. On Demand is OK. I've restarted the box, no effect. Anybody else having problems?. You really need to phone faults if you want this type of problem resolved quickly, they can talk...

forums.digitalspy.com

CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
technewstoday.com

What to Do With Old Computers

Technology is moving at an extreme rate. While we try to stay updated with the newer versions of computers, your current system in use gets outdated fast. We might want to get rid of the old PC simply because something is new on the horizon or if the old computer is broken. It doesn’t matter what the scenario is, there are tons of things you can do with the old PCs.
makeuseof.com

How to Move Old Device Drivers to a New Windows PC

Getting a new PC is an exciting time, no matter if it is a major upgrade or a simple replacement for one that is on its last legs. That excitement can quickly evaporate if you can't find drivers for one or more of your favorite devices. In a world where...
TechRadar

How to disable Windows services and speed up your PC

Knowing how to disable Windows services is an extremely handy yet surprisingly easy task all Windows computer users should know. Although Windows 10 and Windows 11 are incredibly efficient operating systems, they can still experience performance slowdown. One way to make sure that your PC delivers its best performance, especially when tackling vital but demanding tasks, is by disabling all the Windows 10 services that aren’t essential.
CNET

TCL Stylus 5G Is a Cheaper Stylus Phone Bundled With Productivity Apps

The TCL Stylus 5G, revealed Thursday by TCL, is one of the cheaper stylus-equipped phones, hitting the market at under $300. The phone arrives June 2 at T-Mobile and Metro stores starting at $258 (roughly £210, AU$360), and is bundled with a few productivity apps for free for the life of the device.
technewstoday.com

How to Reinstall Windows 11 With or Without Losing data?

If you are experiencing slow and laggy Windows lately, it might probably be the time to reinstall Windows. Reinstalling Windows is always a good idea if your Windows is not performing correctly or facing stability and startup issues. Reinstalling Windows comes in handy whenever a system fails to boot up,...
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is an HP Chromebook for $98 at Walmart

Not all laptop deals are cheap enough for those who are on a tight budget. If you just need a basic machine for daily tasks that don’t require high-end hardware, then you should consider buying a Chromebook instead. They’re generally cheaper than their Windows-powered counterparts, and with retailers’ Chromebook deals, they’re even more affordable. For example, Walmart is selling the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $98, which is less than half the device’s original price of $225 after a $127 discount.
makeuseof.com

6 Ways to Fix the Sticky Notes App When It's Not Working in Windows 10

Sticky Notes is a built-in note-taking app that lets Windows users jot down their daily agenda or take notes while working on a project. Despite regular updates from Microsoft, you're still likely to encounter problems when using it. Some common issues include the app taking forever to load, showing errors...
makeuseof.com

Why You Should Disable the TRIM Command and How to Do So

TRIM is an ATA command for SATA SSDs that instructs the Windows operating system to delete the pages from the SSD data block selectively. The command may improve the performance of your drive, but there are times when it can cause more harm than good. So today, we'll discuss why and how you should disable this command.
ZDNet

Is your Windows license legal? Should you even care?

This software is licensed, not sold. That sentence, which has scrolled past PC users' eyeballs for decades as they click through Windows license agreements without reading them, is what made Bill Gates rich. It is also the gateway to an insanely confusing thicket of legal verbiage, and Microsoft has made the topic even more bewildering through the years by adding layers of anti-piracy protection that are only indirectly related to the license itself. (And let's not even start on weaselly words like genuine.)
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off at Best Buy today

Microsoft’s foray into hardware, after establishing its roots in the software industry, has largely been successful. Microsoft Surface laptop deals and Microsoft Surface Pro deals have steadily increased in popularity over recent years, as these devices offer performance, reliability, and versatility. If you’re planning to buy a new laptop and you’d like to see what the fuss is all about with Microsoft’s Surface brand, you should consider purchasing the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is on sale from Best Buy at $200 off to make its price more affordable at $700, compared to its original price of $900.
technewstoday.com

How To Install Windows 11 In VirtualBox

VirtualBox ranks among the most popular VM platforms available today. Despite its widespread use, Oracle still hasn’t included direct support on VirtualBox for certain Windows 11 requirements such as TPM, which has troubled many users. We’ve got you covered, though. In this article, we’ve detailed how to bypass these...
digitalspy.com

huawei DN 370 T not receiving HD channels.

I recently bought a used DN 370 T on a well known auction site (because my humax dtr 2000 is now almost full up with recordings I want to keep), and while it works very well, no amount of retuning has made it able to receive any HD channels. Also, for some reason, it won't receive Forces TV. I'm assuming this isn't a wiring or signal problem, as the DN370T is connected directly to the aerial, and the Humax, which receives all the HD channels perfectly well, is connected to the output from the Huawei. I should also mention that the first things I did with it were a factory reset, and then a software update, I also had to go into the settings menu to switch on the RF output so that the Humax was getting a signal.
digitalspy.com

How many multiplexes do we need?

In my head this is a simple question which someone will have aready worked out the answer to, but: if used efficiently (so all DVB-T2 multiplexes using H.266 and 256 QAM or suchlike, I'm guessing), how many multiplexes would be needed to carry the current Freeview line-up? That's all of the TV channels, radio channels, BBC Red Button service on 601, pointless +1 LCN grabs and whatever's COM7. With COM7 closing shortly, how many would you need to carry the remaining six multiplexes?
digitalspy.com

How do i fix Home isn't responding?

A various intervals when I'm on my LG Q60 it comes up Home isn't responding. What is it & how to a permanently fix it? I had this before & it still comes up System UI isn't responding. Do I have to reset app preferences to fix it? This System UI isn't responding before it pops up my phone is so slow i'm nearly force to reboot it. Before anyone says it no I'm not resetting my phone to factory settings as it takes ages to sort my phone out.
makeuseof.com

How to Recover Deleted Files on Windows 11

Like all the previous Windows versions, Windows 11 is prone to data loss. Apart from accidentally deleting the files yourself, you can lose your data due to a number of reasons including virus attacks and system crashes. Fortunately, there are several ways you can recover lost data. While third-party applications...
technewstoday.com

Best Media Player for Windows 10 and 11

A wide variety of media players and even wider varieties of media types are available in the market. Admittedly, the answer to the question “what is the best media player for windows“ is a highly subjective. Windows do come with a media player built-in. Windows Media Player was...
The Verge

Microsoft’s compact Surface Laptop Go updated with 11th Gen Intel processor

The most compact and affordable entry in Microsoft’s lineup of Surface Laptops — the Surface Laptop Go — is being updated with a newer chip as well as an “improved” webcam and thermals. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (up from 10th Gen in the previous model), with prices starting at $599.99 for a model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
