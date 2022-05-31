VM apps not working

I recently bought a used DN 370 T on a well known auction site (because my humax dtr 2000 is now almost full up with recordings I want to keep), and while it works very well, no amount of retuning has made it able to receive any HD channels. Also, for some reason, it won't receive Forces TV. I'm assuming this isn't a wiring or signal problem, as the DN370T is connected directly to the aerial, and the Humax, which receives all the HD channels perfectly well, is connected to the output from the Huawei. I should also mention that the first things I did with it were a factory reset, and then a software update, I also had to go into the settings menu to switch on the RF output so that the Humax was getting a signal.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO