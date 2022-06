A man who allegedly stabbed a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center was arrested after barricading himself inside a room in the hospital for over four hours. Los Angeles police officers were called at about 3:00 P.M. to the area of the hospital in the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard on reports of a possible collision, said LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO