Eating cranberries could "significantly" help improve memory and brain function, as well as lower 'bad' cholesterol', according to a University of East Anglia (UEA) study. Researchers hope their findings will help prevent neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. This follows a report that one in four show signs for years before being diagnosed with the condition, which is associated with an ongoing decline of brain function.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO