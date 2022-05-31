Exercise is medicine: How heart surgery patients are bouncing back post-op 

A deep-radiomics approach can be used to diagnose osteoporosis from hip radiographs, according to a study published online May 25 in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. Sangwook Kim, M.D., from Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea, and colleagues developed and validated deep-radiomics models for diagnosis of osteoporosis using 4,924 hip radiographs of 4,308 patients. The model was trained using 10 deep features, 16 texture features, and three clinical features. Seven deep-radiomics models were developed by combining different types of features: clinical (Model-C), texture (Model-T), deep (Model-D), texture and clinical (Model-TC), deep and clinical (Model-DC), deep and texture (Model-DT), and deep, texture, and clinical features (Model-DTC). Four hundred forty-four hip radiographs from a different institution were used as an external test set. An observer performance test was performed by six radiologists.

