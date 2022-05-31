“Praying On My Way Home” by Doug Fincher

Becky was born January 2, 1941 in Timpson, Texas to John Herbert and Margaret (Prycer) Eakin. She was the eldest daughter of their 6 children and graduated Salutatorian from Timpson High School in 1959. She continued her education at the University of St. Thomas in Houston where she obtained a double major in Biology and English in only 3 years. Immediately after graduation she worked as a research assistant at Baylor College of Medicine. Her true calling was to educate, so in 1963 she accepted a position teaching high school Biology at Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas. It was there she met her husband, John Earl, and they were married on June 12, 1966. After taking time off from teaching to raise her family, she returned back to the classroom until her retirement in 2000.

