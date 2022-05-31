ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Pride Returns To Jamestown

By Alyssa Wright
wnynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – June is Pride Month, and the Jamestown community is gearing up to celebrate. Last year, organizers hosted the first ever Pride Festival in Jamestown with hundreds taking part, this year, they are poised to continue the newfound tradition next week. “Pride is a day where the...

wnynewsnow.com

wnynewsnow.com

Youth Track And Field Development Program Underway

JAMESTOWN – Enrollment is open for the Chautauqua Striders’ Youth Track and Field Development program happening this summer. The community is invited to join the program, which starts on June 13th, taking place on Mondays and Wednesdays until July 13th. Beginning at 6 p.m., the two hour event...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Announces 2022 Streets Program

The City of Jamestown announced its 2022 Streets Program on Friday, with work having already begun. Due to increased state aid, the city will be aggressive in implementing an expanded program. The plan focuses on the greatest areas of need for the city, and works to improve its aging streets. Several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on greater funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/all season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Falconer Students Hold Pride Protest

FALCONER – Students from the Falconer Central School district protested Friday against a conflict that took place at the school earlier in the week. “Homophobia has been pretty rampant throughout the years I’ve been at Falconer, but I think the tipping point was when a student was attacked for wearing their pride flag on June 1st, and since history,” Davin Riel, a senior at Falconer and one of the organizers of the protest continues, “I’ve been called slurs frequently in the halls, I’ve been threatened with my life a few times, and commonly any time I went to stress my issues with the school districts, they’ve been ignored and they’ve been brushed off and no justice has ever been given.”
FALCONER, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown, NY
Society
wnynewsnow.com

Mental Health Association Looking At Partnerships

JAMESTOWN – In a message from the Mental Health Association’s Executive Director, Steven Cobb, changes are coming, and it starts with partnerships. Specifically Cobb highlighted the developments in Dunkirk stating that the ribbon-cutting in March for the Safe Point Lighthouse marks an important step in addressing the opioid crisis locally.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

1st building opens at Lancaster Village Center

LANCASTER, N.Y. — New life is coming to Lancaster. The first of three buildings in the Lancaster Village Center is now open. Six businesses and 18 apartments now fill the space on West Main Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the building. Developers say the project...
LANCASTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Hot Dogs To Benefit Soup Kitchen

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown BPU is holding a hot dog sale Friday to benefit the “Cents for St. Susans” campaign. One of their major events for the year, the campaign is a community wide effort that helps fund operations. The BPU to help with the donation efforts...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Community Shows Support For Jamestown Baseball Team

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Tarp Skunks took to the field for the first time this year Thursday night. Kicking off with a community tailgate party. The first pitch of the game started at 6:30 p.m. with the party getting into gear hours earlier. Bringing in all sorts of people, from fans of the sport, to those looking to get out of the house. Including the President of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame Randy Anderson.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County SPCA in ‘urgent need’ of volunteers

(WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has announced it has an urgent need for volunteers in all areas, both working with animals directly and working behind the scenes. Departments with positions involving work with animals include: Foster Care Behavior Animal Care Surgical Suite Veterinary Services Kitten Nursery Cat Colonies Off-Site Adoptions Departments for those […]
chautauquatoday.com

County officials to get update on plans for Athenex plant

Chautauqua County officials hope to get an update next week on ImmunityBio's takeover of the Athenex plant. The California-based company completed the acquisition of the facility on Route 5 in February. County Executive P.J. Wendel raised the issue during the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce's Executive breakfast held in Dunkirk today. Wendel told WDOE News he has not heard about any changes in plans for the facility on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
wnynewsnow.com

DOD Announces New Programs

JAMESTOWN – The department of development has brought forward two new programs to use American Rescue Plan Act monies to help homeowners and businesses. Director of Development Crystal Surdyk tells us that one of the programs, the Roof, Sewer Lateral and Water Line Replacement Grant (RSLWLR) plans on providing financial assistance of up to 25,000 dollars to eligible homeowners for repairs.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIVB

Mel’s Mutts: Sunny

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Sunny! He’s up for adoption through Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. If you would like to learn how he can become part of your home, watch the video above and click/tap here. More Adoptable Animals. Melanie Orlins is an anchor and reporter who...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Griffon begins new chapter on Water Street

Lewiston’s waterfront Griffon location opens to public. It’s a thought experiment made real, 17 years in the making. Ken Scibetta and Ed Webster met each other while on staff at Water Street Landing. Over a short period of time, Scibetta found himself serving as the restaurant’s general manager. Webster was bar manager.
LEWISTON, NY
wesb.com

Zippo’s 90th Anniversary Celebration

Zippo is celebrating their 90th anniversary and in honor of it are hosting an event at their facility on Zippo Dr. in Bradford. The Zippo car will be set up along with other classic cars, the Zippo Jeep and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Bradford Brew Station and Logyard Brewing will be onsite with beers brewed especially for the event.
BRADFORD, PA
2 On Your Side

Dining at Dusk returns to the Botanical Gardens for the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With summer activities well underway, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is looking ahead to the Dining at Dusk summer series. The series will make its return at the end of June with new artists, new menus, and new themes. These Sunday dinners will fall on June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Oct. 2.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County DPF announces three road projects

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced on Friday the start of three major road projects later this month. Crews will be rehabilitating Dutch Hollow Road (County Route 57) in the Town of Ellery from June 13 until July 1. Work on South Dayton-Silver Creek Road (County Route 93) is planned for June 30 until August 1. And crews will be rehabilitating Fluvanna-Townline Road (County Route 59) from June 30 until August 1. The roads will not be closed during the work and motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers and signage during weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM. No detours will be posted, but the County DPF advises motorists to take an alternate route.

