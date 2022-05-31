Pride Returns To Jamestown

FALCONER – Students from the Falconer Central School district protested Friday against a conflict that took place at the school earlier in the week. “Homophobia has been pretty rampant throughout the years I’ve been at Falconer, but I think the tipping point was when a student was attacked for wearing their pride flag on June 1st, and since history,” Davin Riel, a senior at Falconer and one of the organizers of the protest continues, “I’ve been called slurs frequently in the halls, I’ve been threatened with my life a few times, and commonly any time I went to stress my issues with the school districts, they’ve been ignored and they’ve been brushed off and no justice has ever been given.”

FALCONER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO