NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his codefendant appeared in federal court Wednesday, “ready for trial.”. Williams’ team is preparing to defend their client and his law partner Nicole Burdett against federal tax fraud charges. Federal prosecutors say they intend to prove that Williams and Burdett conspired with Westwego tax preparer Henry Timothy in a scheme to inflate tax write-offs for Williams’ firm by about $700,000 over the course of five tax years (2013-17). Williams and Burdett also were charged with failing to report several large cash payments made by some of his firm’s clients. Burdett separately was charged with four additional counts of submitting fraudulent returns for her personal income taxes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO