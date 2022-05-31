ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

New traffic signal along Houston Highway becomes operational

By Trey Meynig
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – After several weeks of testing, the new traffic signal at the intersection of Houston Hwy. and Azalea St. will become fully operational on Tuesday.

The goal of this new signal installation is to better control traffic in the area.

Along with the new traffic signal, stop bars and cross walks will also be installed at the intersection on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) asks that motorists refrain from distracted driving. It also encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as:

  • wearing a seat belt,
  • driving the speed limit,
  • never texting and driving and
  • never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

TxDOT provided the above information.

Victoria, TX
