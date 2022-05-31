New traffic signal along Houston Highway becomes operational

VICTORIA, Texas – After several weeks of testing, the new traffic signal at the intersection of Houston Hwy. and Azalea St. will become fully operational on Tuesday.

The goal of this new signal installation is to better control traffic in the area.

Along with the new traffic signal, stop bars and cross walks will also be installed at the intersection on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) asks that motorists refrain from distracted driving. It also encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as:

wearing a seat belt,

driving the speed limit,

never texting and driving and

never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

TxDOT provided the above information.