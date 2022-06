Want to share your love of books and meet people? If you value our Boothbay Harbor Public Library and would like to support its mission by donating two hours of your time each week this summer, please consider volunteering to staff the checkout desk at our Friends of the Library Used Bookstore. If you are interested, please contact Sam Stevens at 207-350-6772.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO