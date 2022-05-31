Norwood PD: Victim shot in head during car theft

One person was shot in the head during a car theft Tuesday morning, Norwood police said.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Baker Street just after 1 a.m.

Norwood police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Officers are looking for a dark purple or maroon Cadillac SRX with license plate number JAD 1349.

If you see this car, call 911 immediately.

