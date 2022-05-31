ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood PD: Victim shot in head during car theft

By TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
One person was shot in the head during a car theft Tuesday morning, Norwood police said.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Baker Street just after 1 a.m.

Norwood police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Officers are looking for a dark purple or maroon Cadillac SRX with license plate number JAD 1349.

If you see this car, call 911 immediately.

WLWT 5

Police: One man shot in the head overnight

NORWOOD, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a robbery turned violent in Norwood overnight Tuesday. Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Street and Sherman Avenue. Police say it started as an aggravated robbery, and then escalated to gunfire. The man...
